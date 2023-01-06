 Skip to main content
Sunshine returns in time for the weekend

  • Updated
Saturday sees the clouds break up, but completely sunny weather isn't in the cards just yet

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After seeing an overcast sky for well over a week, the stubborn clouds break up Saturday. Completely clear weather may still be hard to come by moving forward.

2 panels with big icons.png

Saturday doesn't clear out immediately; the day starts mainly cloudy but by the afternoon we get into some partly cloudy weather. This is the first time in over a week that the weather isn't overcast. Temperatures climb to the middle 30s for the start of the weekend.

2 panels with big icons2.png

Clouds move right back in Saturday night, but the weather remains dry. This means a mainly cloudy start to Sunday, but the weather clears out again by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures stay steady in the middle 30s for the end of the weekend.

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST.png

Next week starts mild with highs near 40 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on Thursday; a wintry mix of rain and snow may be possible.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

