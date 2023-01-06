Sunshine returns in time for the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After seeing an overcast sky for well over a week, the stubborn clouds break up Saturday. Completely clear weather may still be hard to come by moving forward.
Saturday doesn't clear out immediately; the day starts mainly cloudy but by the afternoon we get into some partly cloudy weather. This is the first time in over a week that the weather isn't overcast. Temperatures climb to the middle 30s for the start of the weekend.
Clouds move right back in Saturday night, but the weather remains dry. This means a mainly cloudy start to Sunday, but the weather clears out again by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures stay steady in the middle 30s for the end of the weekend.
Next week starts mild with highs near 40 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on Thursday; a wintry mix of rain and snow may be possible.