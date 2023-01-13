Sunshine returns before temperatures climb once again

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Cloud cover will begin to exit through our chilly Friday before sunshine returns into the weekend.
Friday morning is off to a chilly start with many in the upper 20's or lower 30's. Temperatures will remain chilly as we'll stay within the lower 30's even into the afternoon.
A few snow showers moved through overnight leaving a dusting for some, you may still notice a few flurries early this morning as well. The activity will exit as the rest of the day will stay dry.
After a quiet day, overnight lows will fall into the lower 20's for a cold night. Sunshine will dominate Saturday with afternoon highs reaching for the upper 30's, some may break into the lower 40's.
Sunday kicks off a stretch of the 40's as mild weather moves in. Cloud cover will also accompany the pleasant temperatures. Breezy conditions will also return with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour ahead of our next chance for rain.
Late Sunday showers will slowly reach the area as rain is expected into Monday morning. Showers will begin to exit closer to the evening as the week will start off on a soggy note.
The 40's will settle in until the middle of next week as more active weather is possible into late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Temperatures will then drop into the 30's for the next week.
Stay tuned to the forecast more details to come.