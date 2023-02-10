Sunshine returns as temperatures climb through the weekend

Tranquil weather settles through the weekend as sunshine takes over with temperatures to climb.
This morning is off to a quiet start with some cloud cover over head. Temperatures will still drop into the 20's before climb back into the lower 30's this afternoon.
Any clouds you see this morning will exit as sunshine will take over this afternoon. Dry conditions will settle in for the next few days as areas of high pressure dominate through much of the Midwest.
The afternoon may bring a light breeze with winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour. Winds will die down into tonight as temperatures drop into the upper teens.
The weekend will hang on to lots of sunshine and bring back the lower 40's. Starting tomorrow, the 40's return to the forecast for the next several days. Sunday will see afternoon highs into the low to middle 40's. By next Wednesday, we may break into the lower 50's.
We won't stay dry for long with the 6-10 Day precipitation outlook has our area in the higher chances for seeing active weather. Our next system does reach us late Tuesday night with another chance for rain and snow by Thursday.