 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sunshine returns as temperatures climb through the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

Tranquil weather settles through the weekend as sunshine takes over with temperatures to climb.

weekend preview.png

This morning is off to a quiet start with some cloud cover over head. Temperatures will still drop into the 20's before climb back into the lower 30's this afternoon. 

Any clouds you see this morning will exit as sunshine will take over this afternoon. Dry conditions will settle in for the next few days as areas of high pressure dominate through much of the Midwest.

The afternoon may bring a light breeze with winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour. Winds will die down into tonight as temperatures drop into the upper teens. 

The weekend will hang on to lots of sunshine and bring back the lower 40's. Starting tomorrow, the 40's return to the forecast for the next several days. Sunday will see afternoon highs into the low to middle 40's. By next Wednesday, we may break into the lower 50's. 

6-10 Day Precip Outlook.png

We won't stay dry for long with the 6-10 Day precipitation outlook has our area in the higher chances for seeing active weather. Our next system does reach us late Tuesday night with another chance for rain and snow by Thursday. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

Recommended for you