Sunshine returns as pleasant weather continues

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunshine, dry, and pleasant weather settles in until showers return into the weekend.
For the next few days, quiet and pleasant weather will take over. Sunshine will return today with a few clouds over head. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80's this afternoon.
You may notice a light breeze with winds to gust near 15 miles per hour. Tuesday will stay very comfortable with the same weather expected into both Wednesday and Thursday.
By Friday, cloud cover will return as do chances for rain. Temperatures are still expected to break into the lower 80's. Isolated showers and storms are possible throughout the day with rain to build in, into the weekend.
Both Saturday and Sunday will feature chances for rain for another gloomy weekend. Showers are expected into Saturday afternoon. There will be some dry time as the entire weekend will not be a wash out.
Dry conditions return into next week as we stay within the upper 70's and or lower 80's. We continue to dodge any heat and more active weather.