 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sunshine returns as pleasant weather continues

  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunshine, dry, and pleasant weather settles in until showers return into the weekend.

2 panels with big icons.png

For the next few days, quiet and pleasant weather will take over. Sunshine will return today with a few clouds over head. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80's this afternoon. 

You may notice a light breeze with winds to gust near 15 miles per hour. Tuesday will stay very comfortable with the same weather expected into both Wednesday and Thursday.

3 panel plus text.png

By Friday, cloud cover will return as do chances for rain. Temperatures are still expected to break into the lower 80's. Isolated showers and storms are possible throughout the day with rain to build in, into the weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday will feature chances for rain for another gloomy weekend. Showers are expected into Saturday afternoon. There will be some dry time as the entire weekend will not be a wash out.

Dry conditions return into next week as we stay within the upper 70's and or lower 80's. We continue to dodge any heat and more active weather. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

Recommended for you