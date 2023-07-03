Sunshine returns as low chances for rain stick around

Hot and humid weather begins to move in as chances for isolated showers and storms remains.
Temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 60's with mostly clear skies and patchy fog developing for some. Sunshine will dominate as a few isolated showers and or t-storms may bubble up. Afternoon highs will reach for the upper 80's.
This same chance for isolated activity is expected on Tuesday for the 4th of July holiday. Most of the area is expected to stay dry but turn very hot. Temperatures will break into the lower 90's with dew points reaching the middle to upper 60's.
The combination of these high temperatures and dew points with mostly sunny skies, heat index values may reach as high as 95°. Take precautions and practice heat safety to have a safe and somewhat cool holiday.
With most of the area staying dry Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms move in for Wednesday. There is a potential to see heavy rain and even strong storms as a cold front moves through.
Most of the area is under a 2 out of 5 for the severe potential come Wednesday. Showers and storms are expected to reach us into the afternoon and evening.
This front will also help cool off our temperatures. By Thursday, afternoon highs may struggle to reach out of the upper 70's as sunny skies return.
The rest of the week looks to stay dry and sunny with the 80's slowly returning. Our next chance for rain may return into Sunday.