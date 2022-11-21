Sunshine returns as above average temperatures creep in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Kicking off the week with lots of sunshine as temperatures will see a slight warm up through the week.
Monday morning is off to a quiet and clear start. Temperatures have dropped into the lower 30's if not upper 20's. Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 40's as conditions will be near average.
Sunshine will dominate today and even into Tuesday. Temperatures will warm as we move closer to the middle of the week. By Wednesday, afternoon highs will break into the lower 50's. We may get close to the 50's again on Thursday.
Some cloud cover will move in through Wednesday as Thursday is expected to be cloudy. Low chances for rain move in late Thursday with a chance for showers. Some models want to bring in frozen precipitation in as temperatures will drop overnight but chances as a whole remain low.
Stay tuned to the forecast as details will become clearer later this week.
After the holiday, sunshine will be back through Friday and most of the weekend. That brings us to our Stroll on State forecast.
Conditions are trending to stay dry and sunny with temperatures climbing into the upper 40's.