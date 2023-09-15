Sunshine remains for Friday before showers move in

Sunny skies take us through our Friday with temperatures warning into the upper 70's. Gloomy and soggy weather will move in for our weekend.
Sunshine takes control for our Friday as temperatures start to warm. Afternoon highs will reach for the upper 70's for beautiful weather to round out the week.
Cloud cover will move in later this evening and overnight ahead of a chance for showers. A cold front will sweep through bringing two rounds of activity.
The first round comes into the morning on Saturday bringing us light, scattered showers. There will be some dry time with mostly cloudy skies.
The second round will move in during the afternoon and evening bringing us a better chance of rain. A few thunderstorms may be imbedded within the rain bringing heavy rain at times.
Those to the southwest do have a low severe threat. Whiteside county is under the edge of a 1 out of 5 for strong winds and hail being the best threat. Most of the area was little to no severe threat for Saturday.
The activity will start to move out overnight, but Sunday still features a chance for a few showers. Cloud cover will stick around through Sunday.
The passage of this cold front will also drop our temperatures into the lower 70's for the weekend. As we dry out into the start of next week, sunshine will take over as we stay dry once again and warm back up.
By next Wednesday, temperatures will be back in the lower 80's. Active weather looks to take over into the extended forecast.