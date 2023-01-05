Sunshine may return after a long time away

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Thursday marked the 7th day in a row with a cloudy sky; this trend looks to end by the weekend.
Any flurries lingering from Thursday should clear out by the end of the night. Friday starts cloudy, then we finally see some cloud cover break up by the afternoon. A few peeks of sunshine are likely around sunset.
Friday doesn't warm much, staying near freezing for a high.
Winter can be one of our cloudiest seasons of the year, so having a lot of cloudy weather isn't unusual. We've only had 2 sunny days since December 1st, but at least the cloudy and partly cloudy days are almost evenly split.
By Saturday, there's a slight chance we see stubborn clouds again, but the going trend is to have a bright sunny day. We haven't seen a completely sunny day since December 4th. Sunday remains mostly sunny, with both days warming into the middle to upper 30s.
Next week, sunshine hangs around early in the week. Later on, clouds and a possible weather system enter the picture. Keep an eye on Thursday for a chance for a wintry mix of snow and rain.