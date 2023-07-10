Sunshine kicks off the week before possible strong storms return

As the heat builds in for Monday, active weather quickly returns overnight with a chance for strong storms arriving both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Sunny skies will dominate today as we stay dry. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80's with some breaking into the lower 90's.
Cloud cover will move in later tonight as a few showers and storms arrive early into Tuesday morning. A few storms may bring gusty winds, but most of activity will begin to fizzle out as it moves through the area.
Dry conditions then take over for most of the morning as the afternoon and evening bring a chance for severe storms as a cold front sweeps through. The entire area is under a 1 out of 5 for severe potential.
If any storms become severe, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern. Wednesday also brings a chance for severe storms. The same potential remains, 1 out of 5 for damaging winds and hail.
There is less confidence for when storms will move through as some models bring activity in late morning into the afternoon with other trending later into the day. Stay tuned to the forecast for more details.
This activity will also drop temperatures into the upper 70's by Wednesday with the middle 80's quickly returning for the end of the week and even the weekend.
Thursday brings back sunshine as we get a brief break from active weather. Showers and storms move back in late into Friday. Showers and storms begin to exit into Saturday morning as we get more dry time into the weekend.