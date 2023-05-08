Sunshine is plentiful for most of the week

We get out of the clouds and showers for several days in a row, but don't look for the rain to leave for long.
The clouds clear out overnight, but in their wake comes patches of fog. The patchy and possibly dense fog lingers a couple hours past sunrise but should be out of our hair by 9 am. Take it slow if conditions become hard to see.
Tuesday afternoon kicks off a long stretch of sunshine and warm weather. While we won't get to near 90 degrees like this weekend, the weather jumps into the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon. A light northeast breeze rounds out conditions.
Wednesday gets closer to 80 degrees, then a few spots may touch the 80s on Thursday. Both days remain sunny and dry.
Starting Friday, rain showers and storms return to the forecast. We'll see scattered storms on Friday, then on-and-off rainfall and storms possible Saturday through Sunday. Temperatures remain warm during the rainy stretch, staying near 80 degrees Friday and Saturday, then cooling to the low 70s for Mother's Day.