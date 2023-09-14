Sunshine holds on for another day before weekend showers

Quiet and clear weather sticks around through Friday, giving us comfortable weather to enjoy as the work week comes to a close. It'll be a different story by the weekend, but at least we don't have a washout ahead.
The weather turns brisk for another night. Temperatures fall to the 40s again, but this time just a touch below 50 degrees instead of cooling to the low 40s.
Friday brings another completely sunny day, while temperatures warm to the upper 70s. There may be a spot or two that hit 80 degrees on the dot. A light south breeze rounds out the warm and pleasant conditions.
Watch out for scattered showers and storms on Saturday. One round could come through late Friday night, but any light showers should be out by sunrise.
Then, by late afternoon, a line of showers and storms looks to sweep through. Severe weather isn't expected, though brief downpours and gusty winds are possible. The rainy weather should be done by Saturday evening.
Temperatures fall back to the low 70s Saturday thanks to the clouds, showers, and a cold front coming through. Sunday gets back to being sunny, yet temperatures remain cool and near 70 degrees.
Next week, a lot of dry and sunny weather looks likely. Temperatures may warm enough to bring a taste of summer back.
We could see highs right around 80 degrees by the middle of next week. By the way, the official start of the fall season is next Saturday, so we may see a little warmth right before the start of the season.