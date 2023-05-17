Sunshine dominates with temperatures to warm up before rain returns

Thanks to the passage of a cold front, Wednesday will feel slightly cooler today as sunshine continues to dominate before chances for rain return.
Temperatures this morning are dropping into the 40's, you might want to grab a light jacket. Mostly clear conditions will bring us a nice sunrise.
Sunshine will dominate today as the weather stays dry. Temperatures into the afternoon will warm into the upper 60's, some may break into the lower 70's. Overall, we're in for a very pleasant day.
With sunny skies expected, you may still notice that hazy sky we saw yesterday. The smoke from the wildfires in Canada will remain overhead for the next few days before clearing out into the weekend.
Overnight lows will still drop into the low to middle 40's but we quickly warm up into the upper 70's with sunshine still taking control. Dry conditions may come to an end as early as Thursday night with a cold front to move through bringing us a chance for rain and slightly cooler temperatures.
Showers are possible Thursday night, but the chance will be into Friday morning. There may be a few thunderstorms imbedded with the rain, with the showers to exit into the early afternoon.
Conditions will dry off in time for most of City Market on Friday, stay tuned for more details. The weekend looks to stay dry and sunny with the middle to upper 70's expected.