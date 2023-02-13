Sunshine dominates for another day before rain will soon return

Monday is off to a quiet and bright start before rain showers will soon move in as this week turns active.
Temperatures this morning have dropped into the lower 30's as the weather stays quiet. We're in for another mild day with afternoon highs reaching for the upper 40's, some may even break into the lower 50's.
Sunshine will take over for another day as conditions remain dry. You may notice light breeze into the afternoon with winds gusting up to 20 mph.
Overnight hours will stay quiet and dry as will our Tuesday morning. A low-pressure system will quickly move closer to home bringing us showers into Tuesday afternoon.
Scattered showers will join us into the early afternoon on Tuesday as they will become more widespread and heavy at times during the evening commute. The rain will linger overnight as we'll dry off for Wednesday.
Stronger wind gusts will accompany the rain as winds will blow out of the south at 20-25 mph sustained. Gusts may reach up to 30-40 mph.
Wednesday will stay mostly cloudy and breezy with yet another system brewing to the west. Another low-pressure system will move through the central states bringing us a chance for snow and a rain and snow mix for some.
There is some potential to see accumulating snow within our area especially those into the northwest. This activity will exit by Friday as sunshine will be back into the end of the week and weekend.
Cooler temperatures will move in with this chance for snow as Friday's afternoon highs will only reach the middle 20's.