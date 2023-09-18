Sunshine dominates before rain showers take over

After a foggy start, Monday brings us lots of sunshine before rain showers move in later tonight.
Sunshine takes over for our Monday as temperatures climb into the low to middle 70's. Comfortable and dry weather is expected as cloud cover starts to move in later tonight.
Clouds will sweep through ahead of the chances for rain. A few showers may bubble up around midnight with most of the scattered to widespread shower to move in during the morning.
There may be periods of heavy rain during the morning commute along with a few rumbles of thunder. Showers are expected through most of the morning before they slowly begin to exit into the afternoon.
A few clouds will stick around into Wednesday along with a low chance for rain, most of the area stays dry.
The end of the week brings sunshine and warmer temperatures as we climb back into the lower 80's. The last full week of summer brings us pleasant and warm conditions.
The first day of Fall on Saturday brings a low chance for rain with showers expected into Sunday. Stay tuned to the forecast for more.