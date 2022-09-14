Sunshine continues to take control as temperatures heat up

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunshine will take control for another day before temperatures warm near record-breaking territory.
Wednesday is off to a chilly start as most of us have dropped into the lower 50's, if not upper 40's. Patchy fog has also been developing early for a hazy start. Any fog will dissipate as the sun continues to rise.
Sunshine will dominate today as temperatures climb near 80° into the afternoon. Conditions will remain dry and sunny, not only for today but for the rest of the week.
The lower 80's will settle in tomorrow through the next several days as we may even reach record-breaking territory into next week.
Next Monday and Tuesday, afternoon highs are expected to reach the middle to upper 80's. The warmest day will likely be Tuesday with a forecast of 87°, the previous record currently sits at 92°.
This wave of summer won't stick around for long as temperatures fall back into the 70's come next Wednesday.
With dry conditions to remain, our next chance may return overnight Saturday into early Sunday. Isolated showers and storms may bubble up through the end of the weekend but most of the day is trending to stay dry. These chances still look murky, stay tuned for more details into the end of the week.