Sunshine continues to dominate as the heat returns

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After some overnight showers, sunshine and toasty temperatures will settle in until Friday.

Warming up:

Downhill From Here.png

Some scattered showers moved through overnight leaving us partly cloudy skies early this morning. Temperatures have dropped into the lower to middle 60's as dew points also sit within the 60's for a quiet but slightly humid start. 

Wednesday will feature lots of sunshine as the clouds exit. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80's and flirt with the 90's as the heat begins to settle in. Dew points will stay within the lower 60's and upper 50's with slightly humid conditions are returning along with the heat.

Conditions stay quiet tonight as we fall into the upper 60's and the lower 90's will make an appearance for Thursday with the sun to stick around.

Toasty temperatures will part ways with the area by Friday as chances for showers and storms returning late Thursday early into Friday.

Another chance:

With dry and hot conditions returning through Thursday, chances for rain return by the end of this week. 

Euro short range.png

Thursday night and early Friday morning may see some scattered showers and storms moving through. The whole morning won't be a wash out and we may see some showers linger into the afternoon. 

The weekend will stay dry with another chance for rain returning into Monday on 4th of July. Showers move in early and may stick around into the afternoon. Stay tuned to the forecast for more details as these chances still look murky. 

Tags

Meteorologist

Claudia Olech is the meteorologist for 13 News Today and 13 News at Noon. She joined the WREX team in February of 2021. She graduated from Northern Illinois University in May of 2021.

