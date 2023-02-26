 Skip to main content
Sunshine continues into Sunday before soggy weather returns

Good morning, happy Sunday! Sunshine remains on tap for today as temperatures start off in the upper 20s warming up into the 30s and eventually into the upper 40s to low 50s for the daytime high.

If you can get out and enjoy the sunshine as clouds make their way back in after sunset as our next weather system brings heavy rain and strong winds overnight tonight into the start of the week.

Tonight expect temperatures to stay in the upper 30s to low 40s as clouds take over the forecast. A light sprinkle to shower could work in closer to the midnight hour. Showers become more widespread and heavy as we head into the early hours of Monday morning, a few rumbles of thunder is possible especially towards the morning commute.

Once the heaviest rain passes, scattered showers remain across the Stateline for the rest of the day. Rainfall totals look to be right around an inch or so, expect some ponding on open fields and poor drainage areas. 

Gusty winds will also add to the soggy and warm temperatures, these gusts could be between 40-45 mph or more at times. 

As we continue into the week ahead we remain warm for this time of year with temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 40s for both Tuesday and Wednesday. A slight chance of showers is possible for Wednesday before temperatures drop back into seasonable range for the end of the week. 

