Sunshine and warmth continues into the week ahead!

Its that time of year again, time to put the winter gear away and take out the spring and summer clothes! Sunny skies and mild temperatures continue into the week ahead.
Its a beautiful day across the Stateline today, temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s with sunny skies. Some high level cirrus clouds will work their way into the area giving the sky a little bit of a milky look to them.
Tonight expect temperatures to drop a bit back into the mid to upper 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. These clouds stick with us for part of the day on Monday but gradually start to fizzle out towards the afternoon and evening hours.
Because of the light clouds expect temperatures tomorrow to be slightly cooler but still warm for this time of year. Daytime highs will still be in the upper 60s, overnight we drop back into the 40s again.
As we head towards the middle of the week sunshine returns full force and temperatures jump back into the upper 60s to low 70s. By Thursday and Friday, we could see temperatures get near 80 degrees!
Get out and enjoy this summer like warmth as we drop back into the 50s and 60s for next weekend with a chance for some April showers.