Sunshine and warmth continues into the week ahead.

April showers bring May flowers however the Stateline is staying dry and warm into the week ahead. The warming trend brings us to near summer levels next week.
Today temperatures reached the low to mid 60s with sunny and clear skies. Skies stay clear this evening as we drop back into the mid 30s tonight. We quickly warm into the upper 60s to low 70s for Easter tomorrow!
After a warm and sunny weekend, we get a little preview of May weather. A little bit of clouds for Monday keeps temperatures in the upper 60s, we return to the 70s for the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine!
Wednesday through Friday may get right near 80 degrees but fall just short. All of these days stay sunny, dry, and a little bit breezy at times.