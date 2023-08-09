Sunshine and warmth are back Thursday

Temperatures haven't warmed up much over the last few days, thanks to a cooler weather pattern, stubborn clouds, and spotty showers. We may buck this trend heading into Thursday and beyond.
The sky clears out overnight, setting us up for a sunny start to Thursday. Temperatures rebound back to the low 80s as a result of the extra sunshine. Winds are a little breezy from the west northwest, gusting at times to 25 mph. This may be the first time we'll have average temperatures since 5-6 days ago.
Keep an eye on Friday. Storms are possible in the afternoon and could reach severe levels if everything lines up right. We currently sit at a 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather, mainly for damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Friday's temperatures warm up more and hit the middle 80s.
One factor that could hold storms back is the a "cap" on the atmosphere. If this cap doesn't break, storms either don't fire or won't reach severe levels. This is something to monitor over the rest of the week.
By this weekend. Saturday remains warm and into the middle 80s. We'll see a mainly sunny sky. Clouds return Sunday, which should keep us cooler. Highs remain in the upper 70s or right around 80 degrees.
Rain may fall again Sunday night, then early next week stays sunny and cooler. We may drop into the upper 70s for highs for a few days in a row.