Sunshine and warmer temperatures follow us into October

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The end of the week brings sunshine and pleasant weather as warmer temperatures will kick off the month of October.
Friday morning is off to another cooler start. Temperatures for some have dropped into the upper 30's. Patchy fog has also been developing, limiting visibility. The fog will dissipate as the sun continues to rise.
Temperatures will climb into the upper 60's into the afternoon and some may even crack into the lower 70's. Gorgeous weather sets up for the last City Market of the season as conditions also stay dry.
Dry weather will follow us into the weekend as temperatures warm by a few degrees. Saturday's forecast highs will reach the lower 70's with another bright and sunny day expected. Temperatures will be slightly above average for the first day of October.
Sunday will remain dry and sunny with afternoon highs will bring us into the upper 60's. The rest of the forecast features much of the same weather as conditions stay dry for a longer stretch.