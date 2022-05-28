Sunshine and warm temperatures return for the holiday weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The holiday weekend kicks off with picture perfect seasonable weather. Conditions get warmer and warmer each day into the next week.
Getting Warmer:
After seeing a rather soggy week it was amazing to see the sun and have temperatures close to average. Temperatures across the area right now are in the low to mid 70's with mostly sunny skies.
There are a few fair-weather clouds with some isolated showers making their way into Jo Davies and Stephenson County so keep an eye to the sky and adjust your afternoon and evening plans accordingly.
Clouds stick around into this evening with a few possible showers and isolated rumble of thunder. Another comfortable evening is on store with temperatures sticking in the low 60's.
The sun returns for Sunday as does the humidity. Temperatures rise into the mid to upper 80's for the day with dew points (what makes it feel sticky) in the lower 60's. What keeps us cooler is a southerly breeze that could be gusty at times. Overnight temperatures stay in the upper 60's with partly cloudy skies.
We see warmer conditions and sunny skies continue into the work week; we could see temperatures reach 90 degrees by Tuesday! Make sure to stay hydrated and use the sunscreen if you plan on spending time outside.
Memorial Day:
By Memorial Day, temperatures flirt with the low 90's for the day. Humid conditions stick around so make sure to take it easy if you are outside and drink plenty of water! Temperatures drop overnight to a balmy low 70's.
Tuesday features another warm and sunny day; high temperatures could reach 90 degrees again. A cold front lingers to our west and doesn't arrive until Tuesday afternoon to evening hours. Showers and storms are a possibility as this cold front passes.
Looking Ahead:
Showers could linger into the morning hours of Wednesday as another round of heavier rain sets up. Temperatures return to the low to mid 70's for Wednesday and into Thursday as well.
Thursday remains cooler in the 70's with partly cloudy skies. The sun returns for the end of the week and temperatures remain seasonable in the 70's