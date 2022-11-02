Sunshine and warm temperatures remain ahead of showers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures will soar this afternoon as sunshine remains before showers creep back by Friday.
We're off to another brisk start for our Wednesday morning as some have dropped into the upper 30's. The weather will remain quiet and sunny today as temperatures take a leap into the afternoon.
Today's afternoon highs will climb into the middle 70's, putting us 20 degrees above average. Enjoy the warm and sunshine as the end of the week does bring some changes.
Thursday will feature another day of sunshine and the lower 70's but cloud cover will move in late tomorrow ahead of the rain will return into Friday. A cold front will move closer to northern Illinois bringing a few scattered showers into the late morning on Friday.
There will be breaks between showers with more widespread break expected early into Saturday. Pockets of heavier rain are possible along with a few rumbles of thunder. Showers will likely exit through the afternoon with sunshine returning into Sunday.
As this front moves through, it will bring not only rain but some cooler temperatures. Fridays forecast highs will reach into just upper 60's with the mid to lower 60's expected into the rest of the weekend.
Conditions will stay dry into the start of next week as we hang on to the lower 60's.