Sunshine and warm temperatures come to an end this weekend

  • Updated
headline 2 icons.png

We got from the summer-like 80s on Saturday to the wintry 40s by Monday

Get out and enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures as cool and damp conditions return this weekend.

Sunshine and few clouds continue to rule the forecast as temperatures are in the low 80s. While we won't be as breezy as yesterday, the area could see gusts up to 20 MPH at times. Tonight, we drop back into the middle 50's as we stay warm.

weekend preview.png

We kick off the weekend still warm and partly sunny however clouds quickly return and take over the forecast. Daytime high temperatures for Saturday remain in the low 80s, as we head into the afternoon and evening hours, the area has a chance to see an isolated shower or storm. 

SPC DAY 2.png

A slow-moving cold front will move through late Saturday evening and into the overnight hours bringing us showers and thunderstorms. There is a low potential for a few storms to become severe with our area under a 1 out of 5 for the severe risk. 

If any storms become severe into Saturday night, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern. This activity is expected to reach us after 8:30 p.m. into the late evening.

Shower activity continues into most of the day Sunday. Lighter showers to drizzly conditions are expected into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will start to drop, as this happens rain and snow mix is possible.

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST AM VERSION.png
 
A few rain and snow showers may follow us into the morning on Monday, some may see some wet snow falling. Temperatures are expected to reach back into the 50's for Monday afternoon with the 60's back by Tuesday. 

