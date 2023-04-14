Sunshine and warm temperatures come to an end this weekend

Get out and enjoy the sunshine and warm temperatures as cool and damp conditions return this weekend.
Sunshine and few clouds continue to rule the forecast as temperatures are in the low 80s. While we won't be as breezy as yesterday, the area could see gusts up to 20 MPH at times. Tonight, we drop back into the middle 50's as we stay warm.
We kick off the weekend still warm and partly sunny however clouds quickly return and take over the forecast. Daytime high temperatures for Saturday remain in the low 80s, as we head into the afternoon and evening hours, the area has a chance to see an isolated shower or storm.
A slow-moving cold front will move through late Saturday evening and into the overnight hours bringing us showers and thunderstorms. There is a low potential for a few storms to become severe with our area under a 1 out of 5 for the severe risk.
If any storms become severe into Saturday night, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern. This activity is expected to reach us after 8:30 p.m. into the late evening.
Shower activity continues into most of the day Sunday. Lighter showers to drizzly conditions are expected into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will start to drop, as this happens rain and snow mix is possible.