Sunshine and the 70's take over this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunshine, breezy winds, and the 70's take over before chances for rain return late Sunday.
The rest of our Friday will stay dry and breezy as temperatures fall out of the middle 70's. Clear skies take over tonight as overnight lows will drop into the lower 50's.
Sunshine and very warm temperatures will return for our Saturday. Some may flirt with the lower 80's. Breezy winds are expected as well with winds gusting out of the south near 30 miles per hour.
Similar conditions will be seen into Sunday as well with temperatures a degree or two cooler. With most of the day staying dry, a few scattered showers may move through late Sunday night.
We'll hold on to the 70's into Monday as chances for rain also stick around. As of right now, most of Monday may remain dry with showers building back in into the late evening and overnight hours.
These showers will follow us into Tuesday with chances for rain sticking around. We may see a break in the rain with more scattered showers moving in early Wednesday morning.
Along with the chances for rain, temperatures will also begin to drop. By Tuesday, afternoon highs will struggle to reach the lower 60's with the rest of the week featuring the 50's.