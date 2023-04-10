Sunshine and summer like warmth is in the forecast ahead!

It's a rinse and repeat forecast into the week ahead as sunny skies and unseasonably warm temperatures return this week.
Good morning! Temperatures are a bit chilly in the upper 30s to low 40s this morning so a light jacket or sweater may be needed as you head out the door.
Some high-level cirrus clouds will work their way into the area giving the sky a little bit of a milky look to them. Those clouds will be out of the sky by the afternoon hours. We gradually warm into the upper 60s to low 70s for today, dropping back into the upper 40s for tonight.
As we head towards the middle of the week sunshine returns full force and temperatures jump back into the upper 60s to low 70s. By Thursday and Friday, we could see temperatures get near 80 degrees!
Get out and enjoy this summer like warmth as we drop back into the 50s and 60s for next weekend with a chance for some April showers.