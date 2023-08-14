Sunshine and mild weather slides in behind the storms

After getting drenched Monday, the weather turns quiet for nearly the whole rest of the week and then some.
Look for a lot of sunshine over the next 7 days or more. The lone exception is a low chance for rain Wednesday night into early Thursday. Even if we do get some rain, the majority of Thursday is sunny thanks to the rain clouds clearing out early.
As for temperatures: after the coolest day since mid-May, a slow warming trend gets us back up to around average by midweek. Tuesday warms to the middle 70s, then we're into the low 80s starting Wednesday. The weather doesn't get any warmer than that through Friday.
Starting this weekend, however, another heat wave kicks in. Temperatures spike to the low 90s starting Saturday. We may hit the middle 90s by early next week. We could potentially see 5 days in a row in the 90s from this weekend into next week.