Sunshine and heat take over for the rest of the week

We'll see sunshine a lot more often than not over the next 7 to 10 days. During this sunny stretch, temperatures heat up to hotter levels not seen in a few weeks.
We ease ourselves into the heat wave, so the hot weather doesn't strike all at once. After a cool night in the low 50s, Wednesday warms to the low 80s, or about average for this time of year. We'll see a bright sunny sky from sunup to sundown.
Early Thursday morning is the one exception during the upcoming sunny stretch. A weak cold front sends a quick round of showers and storms through our area early in the morning. The rain looks to be brief, then the rest of the day is sunny from mid-morning onward. Temperatures may drop back to the upper 70s.
Friday returns to the low 80s with sunshine, then the heat wave is on. Saturday hits the upper 80s as humidity builds up, then Sunday reaches the low 90s with humid air. We'll be hot and humid like Sunday through early next week. The weather remains sunny and dry, so we won't see any rain providing relief.