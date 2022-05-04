Sunshine and dry weather returns for Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Wednesday brings us a brief break from any active weather as sunshine takes over.
Sunny Wednesday:
Wednesday is off to a brisk start with temperatures in the 30's for some spots. Sunshine will dominate for the first half of our day, helping temperatures warm. Later this afternoon, cloud cover will begin to build in as we climb into the lower 60's.
Winds will stay calm today as dry conditions take us into the overnight hours. Mostly cloudy skies will remain into early Thursday before showers quickly return to the area.
More chances:
Thursday morning is trending to stay dry with showers joining us into the afternoon. Showers will be scattered as they move in before slightly more widespread into the evening hours.
Areas of moderate to heavy rain are likely. Some more scattered rain will stick us into the overnight hours before heavier rain moves in again, early into the Friday.
The rain will linger into Friday afternoon as dry conditions return into the overnight hours with dry and sunny weather expected for the weekend.
There is a slight chance for rain on Sunday and into the first half of next week, but warmer temperatures will dominate as we warm well above average.
Jumping to summer:
As we'll end this week with showers and cooler temperatures, we take a leap into summer with sunshine and the 80's quickly returning to the forecast.
This weekend temperatures will climb through the 60's as we start the second week of May with forecast highs set to reach the lower 80's.
The 6-10 day outlook shows a majority of Illinois with a 80-90% chance for well above average temperatures. Tuesday and Wednesday of next week are likely to be our warmest days with middle to even upper 80's possible.