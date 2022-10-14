 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb and Kane
Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Sunny yet cool weather comes this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
2 panels with big icons.png

Temperatures won't warm much over the next week thanks to a quiet and cool pattern

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While the clouds and showers go away, don't look for a lot of warmth. In fact, temperatures may trend the opposite way after this weekend.

weekend preview.png

Weather typically seen in early November is here to stay for a little while. Saturday gets off to a frosty start, then only warms into the low 50s. The weather clears out to sunny, with slightly breezy winds. Sunday has a few more clouds, but otherwise plan on another day in the low 50s.

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST.png

Another drop in temperature hits us next week. Highs fall into the low to middle 40s between Monday and Tuesday. We likely fall to the 20s both nights too, providing widespread frost and very brisk weather. The weather stays sunny, at least.

The cool pattern starts to relax late in the week. We get back to the 50s by midweek, then jump to around 60 degrees heading into next weekend.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

Recommended for you