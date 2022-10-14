Sunny yet cool weather comes this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While the clouds and showers go away, don't look for a lot of warmth. In fact, temperatures may trend the opposite way after this weekend.
Weather typically seen in early November is here to stay for a little while. Saturday gets off to a frosty start, then only warms into the low 50s. The weather clears out to sunny, with slightly breezy winds. Sunday has a few more clouds, but otherwise plan on another day in the low 50s.
Another drop in temperature hits us next week. Highs fall into the low to middle 40s between Monday and Tuesday. We likely fall to the 20s both nights too, providing widespread frost and very brisk weather. The weather stays sunny, at least.
The cool pattern starts to relax late in the week. We get back to the 50s by midweek, then jump to around 60 degrees heading into next weekend.