Sunny weather returns after a messy Thursday

Rain, snow, wind, and slush are out over the rest of the week. We get back into spring territory with the temperatures under much clearer weather.
Showers and blustery winds are out by the early evening, leaving us with a much quieter yet breezy night ahead. Temperatures drop into the 20s, so watch for icy spots just in case.
Friday starts out cloudy yet dry, then clears to sunny in the afternoon. Temperatures remain cool and near freezing.
Saturday starts the warm-up back to spring levels. We'll see highs around 40 degrees, under a sunny sky. Sunshine remains in place for Sunday as temperatures rise to the middle 40s.
We stay in the middle 40s for the first half of next week. Sunny weather hangs around on Monday, then Tuesday brings clouds and a chance for rain showers back into the picture. Keep the soggy weather in mind while planning your Valentine's Day.
Wednesday stays mild and cloudy, then a rain/snow mix is possible again on Thursday. We drop back into the 30s and possibly the 20s late next week.