Sunny weather is here to stay

After seeing several days of severe thunderstorms, it's nice to get a break for a while. We may not see rain again until possibly next weekend.
Clear weather stays in place through the end of the week. Temperatures get a little brisk overnight, leading to conditions slightly below freezing Friday morning. By the afternoon, we get closer to 60 degrees under a bright sunny sky. The breeze stays light through the day.
Saturday and Sunday aren't much different; a mostly sunny sky and a light breeze are seen both days. Temperatures warm to the low 60s Saturday, then the upper 60s Sunday.
You may be spending a lot more time outdoors, so have the sunscreen handy, and possibly the allergy medicine or tissues. Tree pollen remains high for a while, especially with warm and sunny weather coming.
Monday is the one exception of our sunny stretch. We stay in the upper 60s but have a mostly cloudy day.
Tuesday and beyond features sunny weather again and much warmer temperatures. We jump to the 70s and may get near 80 degrees for several days in a row.