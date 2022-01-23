Sunny Sunday leads to another round of active weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Round #2 of 3 for snowfall is exiting the Stateline making way for a rather chilly but clear Sunday. Another active evening is ahead.
The morning ahead:
Snow showers wrapped up before sunrise this morning and it looks like the rest of the day remains dry and mostly clear! Roads and untreated surfaces may be a little slick in the morning where the plows or shoveling hasn't happened, so take it easy going to church or brunch.
Temperatures remain in the mid-teens tomorrow with a northerly wind that could be gusty at times. Wind chill factors will be below zero for most of the day because of this!
Another round of snow is possible late Sunday into Monday, this snow will be
Beginning the work week:
Another clipper system moves through overnight Sunday into Monday, temperatures will be warming into the low 30s during the day on Monday so any precipitation will start as snow but could transition over to a wintry mix later in the day. The Stateline could squeeze out another inch or so of snow from this clipper system
As temperatures warm on Monday the snow could transition over to a wintry mix before clearing by early evening hours. This system could bring an inch or two for snowfall accumulations.
Dropping temperatures:
Temperatures drop back into subzero for Tuesday and Wednesday as another arctic air mass settles in behind these clipper systems. A high pressure dominates the Stateline for the day Tuesday and into Wednesday
High temperatures will only get into the teens and low temperatures will get into the single digits to below zero, pair that with a light wind will make for some temperatures -10 degrees below zero or colder!