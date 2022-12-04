 Skip to main content
Sunny Sunday leads to an unsettled weather week ahead

Headlines.png

Quiet and calm conditions continue into today, however the weather pattern switches gears into a more unsettled one starting next week.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Quiet weather continues into the start of the week with a more unsettled pattern shifting into the Stateline. 

We have seen a picturesque Sunday with clear skies and calm winds, temperatures have been sitting in the upper 30s to low 40s for the day. Light winds have been keeping us feeling like the low to mid 30s. 

Tonight, clouds make their way into the sky as our next weather system swings into the Midwest. Tonight, temperatures remain warmer in the mid 20s. Clouds remain for the start of the week as our weather pattern shifts to a more unsettled one.

Tomorrow Whole Day Heat Index.png

Monday and Tuesday remain cloudy, and temperatures return to seasonable in the upper 30s to low 40s. Both Monday and Tuesday afternoon sees chances of isolated drizzle, but many of us remain dry.

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST AM VERSION.png

An unsettled end of the week brings a better chance for the Stateline to see some mixed precipitation however it is too early to tell whether or not we see rain or snow.

