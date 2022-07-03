Sunny Sunday leads to an active and unsettled pattern ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The second half of the weekend will see warmer temperatures less clouds and remain dry. An active and unsettled weather pattern is ahead leading to multiple chances of rain throughout the week.
Sunny Sunday:
Waking up today we will see temperatures in the 60's and sunny skies. Temperatures will only warm from there as we see a high pressure move into the area. Forecasted high temperatures reach into the upper 80's, a few 90 degree temperatures cannot be ruled out.
Clear skies are expected into Sunday night with temperatures in the upper 60's are expected.
We shift to a more unsettled pattern for Monday with a few chances for showers.
Fourth of July:
Monday starts out dry with temperatures in the upper 60's to low 70's. It will be a typical summer day with warm temperatures, high humidity and the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Right now it seems like showers remain to the north of us into Wisconsin, if we do see showers they will be scattered in nature.
As showers dissipate, firework shows should remain dry. However another round of showers and storms could fire up into the evening.
Looking ahead:
The rest of the week looks similar to Monday, hot temperatures, humidity returns and chance of showers. Parts of the days could remain dry for a long stretch before seeing a downpour of heavy rain. Because the ground has been so dry we could see some flooding conditions occur.
Temperatures into mid-week warm into the 90's with dew points in the 70's meaning heat indices will be rather warm again.
As always, stay with us as throughout the rest of the weekend as the forecast changes.