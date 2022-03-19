Sunny Sunday leads to a warm start to the work week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A beautiful day is on tap for the Stateline today. Wall to wall sunshine and warmer temperatures. We see the warmer temperatures continue into the day Monday before we turn soggier for mid-week.
Sunny next few days:
We could see some lingering fog in the early morning hours today however that burns off relatively fast. Temperatures today will be around 15 degrees warmer than they were yesterday. Warming into the low to mid 60s with calm winds. Overall, Sunday looks to be a great day!
Clouds return during the overnight hours on Sunday and temperatures remain warmer in the mid to upper 40s. Unseasonably warm temperatures are expected during the day on Monday.
Monday is a copy/paste day of Sunday with a few exceptions. We see warmer temperatures expected and partly sunny skies.
The Stateline could see temperatures close to 70 degrees for the day on Monday! Get out and enjoy the warmth!
Back and forth next week:
Temperatures tumble back into the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday and we see more soggy conditions as rain showers return. Tuesday looks to be cloudy with some showers, the showers turn heavy for Wednesday, drying up by Wednesday night.
Temperatures towards the end of the week return to the 40s and 50s however we stay dry to end the week.