Sunny Sunday leads to a chilly and soggy week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Cooler conditions are in store for the Stateline throughout the upcoming week. Warmer temperatures return by the unofficial start of the summer.
Sunny Sunday:
A high-pressure system moves into the Stateline bringing with it cooler and drier air for the next day or so. Temperatures are a little chilly to start your day today, only in the mid to upper 40's across the area. Temperatures slowly warm into the low 60s for the day which is still unseasonable for the end of May.
Skies remain sunny and clear throughout most of the day, a few fair-weather clouds could pop up into the afternoon, but we remain dry. Temperatures drop back into the 40's with mostly clear skies overnight.
A very rainy, cloudy, and cool week is ahead so get out and enjoy the sun while you have the chance!
Gloomy Mid-week ahead:
This week we will struggle to get out of the mid 60's for the high temperatures due to clouds and rainy conditions. Typically, we see temperatures in the low to mid 70's for this time of year not the low to mid 60's.
The high-pressure system still remains overhead for Monday allowing for conditions to remain clear and dry. Temperatures remain similar to Sunday warming only into the low 60's.
Our gloomy and chilly stretch of weather starts late Monday afternoon. Clouds return, however, we remain dry until Tuesday afternoon as the high pressure system still remains overhead.
While the whole mid-week is not a complete washout, keep the umbrella and rainboots handy as multiple chances for rain is expected.
The start of Tuesday looks to remain dry but towards Tuesday afternoon to late evening all the way into at least Thursday expect multiple chances for showers and even some downpours. The cloudy skies make temperatures stay in the low to mid 60s throughout the rest of the week.
Holiday Weekend forecast:
Conditions return to normal by the end of the week into the holiday weekend. Friday skies look to be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 70's. Temperatures could reach the upper 70's to low 80's to kick off next weekend.