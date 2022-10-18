Sunny stretch is the start of a week full of change

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A return to sunny weather marks the start of a lot of changes this week. Eventually, t-shirt weather sweeps into the Stateline.
Conditions remain chilly through Wednesday, despite getting a sunny sky back in the forecast. Temperatures overnight fall to around freezing, with spots in the upper 20s. Breezy winds die down some, so the wind chill won't be as harsh by Wednesday.
Wednesday provides a lot of sunshine, with temperatures possibly getting into the 50s in a few spots.
A series of high pressure keep the weather dry and sunny through Sunday, so the only thing that changes over the rest of the week is the temperatures.
The upper 50s return Thursday, then the upper 60s arrive Friday. We eventually settle into the low 70s for the weekend.
Next week reverses this trend, with the 60s and a chance for rain on Monday. The 50s sweep in again Tuesday, with more chances for rain.