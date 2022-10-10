Sunny start to the day tomorrow turning cloudy by the afternoon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hopefully you got out to enjoy this fantastic start of the week as showers and stronger storms arrive by mid-week dropping temperatures by at least 20 degrees.
Rest of the night and into tomorrow:
Clear skies and temperatures in the upper 40’s are expected for tonight so get out and enjoy a mild evening ahead.
Tuesday starts out dry and partly sunny with temperatures in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. Another warmer day is on tap, but it all depends on how much sun we see during the morning hours. As the day goes on clouds increase and our skies eventually become cloudy as the chance for rain increases.
Spotty showers may bubble up into the early afternoon as the evening and overnight hours bring a better chance for not only rain but even a strong storm. A majority of the area is under a 1 out of 5 for severe potential. If any storms become severe, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern.
While we will be warm tomorrow, expect some gustier winds from the south gusting up to 30 mph or more throughout the afternoon and into the evening. Showers let up for a bit overnight into Wednesday morning, however showers and a few weaker storms will develop into Wednesday late morning clearing by the afternoon hours.
Midweek forecast:
Temperatures for Wednesday will be about 10 to 20 degrees cooler than today as they drop into the 60's. A secondary cold front brings the colder air back to the area where temperatures will only reach the 50’s by the end of the week with the gustier winds expected to stick around.
Chilly overnight lows are expected by the end of the week dropping back into the 30’s. We warm a tad for the weekend but return to the 50’s and colder by the beginning of next week.