Sunny skies turn cloudy with rain and snow showers moving in later tonight

Clouds are starting to build in ahead of our next weather system that will bring a mixed bag of weather for the weekend.
Our sunny start has turned cloudy as temperatures sit in the low to mid 40s. We stay dry for most of the day with daytime high temperatures sitting in the upper 40s to low 50s. Thicker clouds take over this afternoon and continues into the evening with rain showers expected after 9 p.m. tonight.
Temperatures start to drop causing the rain to transition to a heavy wet snow. The heaviest snow looks to fall between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. Heading into the rest of the morning, the snow will slowly become lighter as we get closer to noon.
The entire area is under some type of watch or warning for this system. Stephenson, Jo Daviess, Carroll, Whiteside and DeKalb counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory that will go into effect early Saturday morning through the afternoon. These advisory features the chances to see 4-7”. Some areas may see closer to 2-5". Snowfall rates may reach 1 to 1.5" an hour potentially leading to higher amounts.
Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, and Ogle Counties are under a Winter Storm Warning from early Saturday morning through the afternoon hours. Expect heavy wet snow in these areas. Accumulations could be higher than 7" in those heavier snowfall rates. This will cause untreated roads to become slick, and snow covered for Saturday morning. With the heavy snow and gusty winds there could even be a few pockets of power outages in these Counties.
The snow will exit by the early afternoon with the rest of the day to stay dry. Sunday will also bring dry conditions with mostly cloudy skies. Sunday night does bring a low chance for snow but will quickly exit by Monday morning.
The week ahead brings dry and mild temperatures however active weather returns by the end of the week and towards the weekend.