Sunny skies take over as temperatures start to warm

Sunshine remains in control for the rest of the week as temperatures start to warm. Chances for rain sweep back in for Saturday.
After a chilly start this morning, temperatures climb into the low to middle 70's this afternoon. Sunshine will remain in control through the rest of the week as we stay dry.
There is growing potential for showers this weekend, mainly for Saturday. Two rounds are possible as two cold fronts sweep through. A few light scattered showers may bubble up in the morning on Saturday as we then get some dry time.
The second round is likely into the afternoon with more widespread rain possible, we may ever see areas of heavy rain at times. This round looks to move out into the evening but may still see some showers linger behind.
Conditions dry out into the morning on Sunday as sunshine then makes a comeback. With these fronts bringing a chance for rain, they will also drop out temperatures back into the lower 70's for the entire weekend.
As we dry off heading into the end of the weekend and next week, temperatures will start to warm up once again. By midweek, afternoon highs may reach back into the lower 80's. Mostly dry conditions are set to dominate for a majority of next week.