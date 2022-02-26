Sunny, dry and warm stretch of weather ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A warm and dry pattern sets up across the Midwest allowing the Stateline to get a taste of spring as we head into March.
Tonight, into tomorrow:
Temperatures got into the low 30s today however a breezy southwest wind allowed the wind chills to remain in the 20s. Tonight temperatures drop back into the lower 20s and skies remain clear.
The winds do calm down for Sunday allowing for warmer conditions to settle in. Similar to Saturday, we'll see a sunny sky and highs in the middle to upper 30s. Sunday night temperatures fall back into the low 20s with clear skies again
Work week warm up
The Stateline sees warmer weather each day next week. Monday temperatures will be in the 40s with sunny skies, overnight temperatures sink back into the upper 20s with some clouds starting to make their way back into the forecast.
Mild conditions continue for Tuesday the only catch is that the clouds will be increasing throughout the day. Temperatures remain in the low 40s during the day dropping to the upper 20s at night.
Mid-Week:
Wednesday and Thursday are a repeat of Tuesday with temperatures in the low 40s and some intermittent clouds during the daytime hours, overnight clouds continue, and temperatures fall back into the upper 20s.
There could be a chance of some rain showers for Friday, however that is still a week away.