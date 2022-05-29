Sunny day ahead, warm streak of weather into the work week.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A warm streak of weather is in store for us for the next few days. Humidity and warm temperatures make for a summer like next few days.
Sunshine aplenty:
Happy Sunday, get out and enjoy the day as it will be another beautiful day! Temperatures start in the low to mid 60's for the day with a slight chance for showers in the morning. Clouds burn off and temperatures rise into the mid to upper 80s with a chance of seeing 90 degrees!
Starting today the dew point starts to sit in the low to mid 60's causing it to feel rather sticky. There will also be a noticeable southerly breeze that could be gusty at times. Overnight temperatures stay in the upper 60's with partly cloudy skies.
Hot and humid conditions continue into the beginning of the week. Monday sees high temperatures in the upper 80s to 90 degrees and the dew points inch closer to the mid 60's making it feel rather soupy, the only relief is that there will be the noticeable southerly breeze that could be gusty at times similar to the day on Sunday.
Midweek:
A cold front lingers near the Iowa border and doesn't make it into the Stateline until late afternoon Tuesday. Because of these temperatures remain mild again. When the cold front arrives, there is a chance for showers and thunderstorms into the evening and overnight hours
As soon as the front passes humidity starts to decrease. We could see showers linger into the day on Wednesday, overall, expect a partly sunny day with temperatures in the low to mid 70's.
Looking ahead:
Conditions remain calm and dry for the end of the week. Temperatures remain seasonable in the low to mid 70's, overnight lows in the low to mid 50's.