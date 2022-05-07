Sunny conditions rule the forecast for a while, taste of summer ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a very soggy and chilly week we are finally seeing a taste of spring this weekend. We continue to warm into summer like temperatures for the work week ahead.
Spring like weekend
What a difference a day makes! It's like spring has finally sprung across the area with flowers blooming and nature turning green again. Temperatures are soaring into the upper 60s close to 70 degrees this afternoon with bright blue skies. Tonight, features clear skies and temperatures in the low 40s.
Tomorrow temperatures will continue to be warm in the upper 60s close to 70 degrees, very similar to today except we will see clouds start to build in throughout the day. A rather breezy southeast wind could be gusty at times close to 30 mph. Clouds stick around overnight with temperatures in the mid 50s.
The warming pattern continues to climb throughout the week as we see a taste of summer with dry and breezy conditions for the work week ahead.
Taste of Summer:
Monday features sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s, with a rather gusty southeast wind gusting close to 40 mph! Clouds start to return into the afternoon and overnight hours. There is a chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms that roll in overnight Monday with the main threat being hail.
Tuesday is when we start to feel like summer: sun, warm temperatures, and humidity. Temperatures flirt with 90 degrees from Tuesday to Thursday. These days will see abundant sunshine during the day with some clouds overnight. Humidity creeps in as well with dew points in the 60 to 7o degree range making it feel rather sticky.
Wednesday morning is the only time showers and storms are expected, overall, our pattern remains dry, warm, and quiet over the next week. Temperatures remain in the upper 70s throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend as well.