Sunny and warmer Tuesday, turning active tomorrow

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Skies remain sunny for the day today however rain chances and warmer temperatures continue into this week. Not every day will be a wash out though, just keep that umbrella handy!
Active mid-week:
Waking up today we see calmer conditions and temperatures in the upper 30s across the Stateline. A few clouds will make for a beautiful sunrise this morning. Temperatures will climb into the 50s today.
Clouds return tonight as our next weather system makes its way into the Stateline. Temperatures remain in the upper 30s to low 40s with calm winds.
Showers are likely for the middle of our week as we'll return to the lower to middle 50's. The early morning hours of Wednesday remain dry and cloudy, it isn't until later in the morning to early afternoon we will see some showers which will continue into the evening.
Showers will exit into the overnight hours as sunny skies will return for a majority of Thursday. Mild temperatures will start returning in the Stateline as temperatures warm to the upper 60s.
Looking ahead:
The end of the week looks to be soggy and mild, temperatures warm into the lower 60's, there is also the chance for some thunderstorms!
Showers will exit for the start of our weekend as temperatures will climb even higher. Saturday's highs are expected to reach into the upper 70's, potentially even low 80's. Chances for showers return into the evening and overnight hours.
Sunday may start off on a soggy note with the lower 70's expected. After a warm weekend, temperatures will fall closer to average if not slightly below as the 50's will take over again.