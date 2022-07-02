Sunny and warm holiday weekend is underway!

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A dry and warm rest of the weekend, however an unsettled pattern is on the horizon with the chance of rain for the 4th.
Mostly sunny Saturday & Sunday:
Temperatures have warmed nicely for today into the mid 80's with mostly sunny skies. Some fair weather clouds have popped up providing some shade from the sun at times. We stay dry for the evening and winds remain calm.
A high pressure moves overhead for Sunday, which will bring sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures. Forecast highs are set to reach into the upper 80's with southerly breezes that will help heat indices warm into the lower 90's.
We wrap up the weekend with partly cloudy skies and slight chances for showers. This leads to an unsettled pattern into Monday.
4th of July:
Heading into the holiday a rather warm, humid and active pattern sets up for the week ahead.
Monday is trending to be a hot and humid day that looks to stay mostly dry with the chance of some showers into the afternoon. Temperatures climbing into the upper 80's to 90 degrees.
Unfortunately, the afternoon could see some spotty showers and thunderstorms. Our area is in a category 1 out of 5 for the chance of severe weather. Most of the concern is heavy rainfall and even some stronger winds as well.
Unsettled week ahead:
Monday starts an active pattern for our area, each day could see chances of heavy rain and storms. The week isn't a complete washout, as we could see periods of dryness in between showers.
Although we do need the rain, the ground is still very dry making it difficult to soak up a lot of rain at once meaning that there may be a threat for flooding into the week ahead.
Temperatures into the next week remain hot with some rather uncomfortable humidity returning as well. We warm into the upper 80's to low 90's with dew points into the 60's possible.
As always, stay tuned to the forecast through the rest of the weekend for more updates.