Sunny and warm conditions take us into the weekend ahead

A quiet forecast is ahead with plenty of sunshine and spring like warmth into the weekend. We skip into summer like weather into most of next week. 

Good morning, happy Friday! Waking up this morning temperatures are a little chilly so you might want to grab a light jacket, they are in the upper 20s to low 30s with clear skies. Skies remain clear throughout the day so keep the sunglasses handy! Temperatures drop a bit tonight back into the low 30s with clear skies and brisk conditions.  

The weekend features similar weather with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60s for Saturday and into the upper 60s for Sunday. The weekend sees mostly sunny skies and light breezes. 

Our warming trend continues into the week ahead as we see temperatures staying in the upper 60s with a few clouds. By Tuesday and into the rest of the week ahead we jump to the 70s and may get near 80 degrees for several days in a row.

