Sunny and comfortable weather settles in

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday brings back less humid and sunny conditions as we stay mostly dry until the end of the week.
Beautiful weather:
Tuesday is off to a quiet and dry start. Temperatures have dropped into the 60's this morning with dew points staying within the upper 50's for less humid and more comfortable conditions.
Sunshine will take over this morning with some cloud cover to join us into the afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the lower to middle 80's. You may feel a light breezy with winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour.
The evening and overnight hours may see some pop-up sprinkles but most of the area will stay dry. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 60's.
Next chance:
The next two days will feature sunshine, comfortable and warm conditions. Forecast highs will climb into the 80's. Thursday will see dew points drop into the middle 50's as drier air returns.
These conditions don't last long before another chance for rain returns for Friday. Showers and storms may follow us into Saturday as well with humidity also returning.
As we head through the weekend, temperatures will also slowly start to climb each and every day. The 6–10-day temperature outlook suggests we have a high chance to see well above average temperatures. By next week, we may see multiple days of lower 90's as the heat creeps back to the area.