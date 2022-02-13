Sunny and cold Sunday leads to a mild work week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A chilly yet sunny Sunday leads to a calm beginning of the work week before turning more active during the second half of the week.
Tonight, into tomorrow:
We did start out chilly this morning with temperatures in the upper single digits to the teens across the Stateline. The arctic high pressure has taken over and has given us clear skies and cold temperatures in the upper teens.
It's a good thing Valentine's Day is tomorrow, as the weather will be perfect for cuddling with someone you love. Temperatures continue to drop into the overnight hours into the single digits and the westerly wind becomes light and variable however it still makes for a chilly night with wind chills in the single digits below zero!
Another clipper system moves in overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning making for a cloudy night and the chance to see another dusting in the morning hours.
The system exits the Stateline relatively fast allowing for clear skies by the afternoon hours! Temperatures start to warm slightly into the mid to upper 20s for Monday.
Temperatures tumble back into the teens for Monday night with partly cloudy skies.
Warming up:
Sunny and dry weather is expected into Tuesday and Wednesday morning with warming expected daily. Tuesday temperatures rise into the low 40s with partly sunny skies.
Tuesday night turns cloudy, and temperatures drop into the mid 30s. Wednesday temperatures warm into the mid 40s with the chance of seeing some 50 degree readings!
A more powerful clipper system is expected to move into the region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. This system is still a few days away, so specifics are not certain however, we could see some heavy rain, freezing rain and even snow for the duration of the event.
Stay tuned to your 13 Weather Authority for updates throughout the week
Looking ahead:
It looks like we close out the week with colder temperatures and dry conditions! Daytime temperatures drop into the low to mid 20s for the end of the week with partly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures stay in the teens with cloudy skies.