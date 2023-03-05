Sunday starts dry, but ends on a soggy note.

Our warm trend continues into today, showers and thunderstorms possible later tonight into the start of the week ahead.
After a partly clear night with chilly temperatures this morning some patchy fog is expected. The fog doesn't last all day and is gone by the mid-morning. Temperatures start in the low 30s and gradually warm back into the mid to upper 40s.
Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy; the region might get a brief glimpse of sunshine towards the afternoon but expect similar conditions today as Saturday. As the day goes on clouds become more apparent as our next weather system moves in.
While the day starts off dry Sunday does see some showers. By the midafternoon hours a light drizzly rain starts and eventually becomes more heavier in nature.
A few rumbles of thunder are possible as we head into the midnight hour and into the early morning hours of Monday. Light scattered showers continue into the morning hours on Monday as drier and quieter weather returns for the afternoon and evening hours.
Temperatures return to well above average for the start of the week, Monday daytime highs reach into the mid to upper 50s, both Tuesday and Wednesday remains in the low to mid 40s. We drop back into the low to mid 30s by the end of the week with the chance to see some wintry precipitation.