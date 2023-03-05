 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Sunday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 11.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sunday starts dry, but ends on a soggy note.

Our warm trend continues into today, showers and thunderstorms possible later tonight into the start of the week ahead. 

After a partly clear night with chilly temperatures this morning some patchy fog is expected. The fog doesn't last all day and is gone by the mid-morning. Temperatures start in the low 30s and gradually warm back into the mid to upper 40s.

Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy; the region might get a brief glimpse of sunshine towards the afternoon but expect similar conditions today as Saturday. As the day goes on clouds become more apparent as our next weather system moves in. 

While the day starts off dry Sunday does see some showers. By the midafternoon hours a light drizzly rain starts and eventually becomes more heavier in nature. 

A few rumbles of thunder are possible as we head into the midnight hour and into the early morning hours of Monday. Light scattered showers continue into the morning hours on Monday as drier and quieter weather returns for the afternoon and evening hours. 

Temperatures return to well above average for the start of the week, Monday daytime highs reach into the mid to upper 50s, both Tuesday and Wednesday remains in the low to mid 40s. We drop back into the low to mid 30s by the end of the week with the chance to see some wintry precipitation. 

